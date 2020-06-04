සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

A series of lunar and solar eclipses in June and July (Video)

Thursday, 04 June 2020 - 15:57

A+series+of+lunar+and+solar+eclipses+in+June+and+July+%28Video%29
Professor Chandana Jayaratne, Director of the Astronomy and Space Astronomy Unit of the Department of Physics at the University of Colombo says that, in June and July, the world can see a series of lunar eclipses and solar eclipses.

Accordingly, the public will be able to see a shadow lunar eclipse tomorrow (05).

He further stated that a solar eclipse will appear in the country 14 days after the lunar eclipse.

14 days after the solar eclipse, the world will be able to observe a lunar eclipse on July 5th.

Then again, an eclipse will occur 14 days later and it will appear as a solar eclipse in the northern parts of India.

He said that this is the last solar eclipse the country will see this year.




The Finance Company PLC depositors to be paid up to LKR 600,000 from 7 June
The Finance Company PLC depositors to be paid up to LKR 600,000 from 7 June
Thursday, 04 June 2020 - 19:45

Compensation Payments will be made to the Depositors of The Finance Company PLC under Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity Support Scheme.The Central... Read More

One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,790
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,790
Thursday, 04 June 2020 - 19:37

  One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1,790 according to the latest... Read More

Police arrest a suspect with 77 packets of marijuana prepared for sale
Police arrest a suspect with 77 packets of marijuana prepared for sale
Thursday, 04 June 2020 - 19:24

Police have arrested a suspect with 77 packets of marijuana prepared for sale in the Ampara Maradamune area.Kalmunai police officers have taken steps to... Read More



Trending News

George Floyd, killed in police brutality - positive for Covid-19 according to state autopsy report
04 June 2020
George Floyd, killed in police brutality - positive for Covid-19 according to state autopsy report
No penalty for income tax payment lapses during lockdown period - Cabinet approves president's proposal
04 June 2020
No penalty for income tax payment lapses during lockdown period - Cabinet approves president's proposal
Face masks not required when traveling in private vehicles
04 June 2020
Face masks not required when traveling in private vehicles
Curfew imposed island wide today and tomorrow
04 June 2020
Curfew imposed island wide today and tomorrow
Sixty six (66) Covid -19 patients reported yesterday
04 June 2020
Sixty six (66) Covid -19 patients reported yesterday

International News

Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
01 June 2020
Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
31 May 2020
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
US President Donald Trump postpones the G-7 summit
31 May 2020
US President Donald Trump postpones the G-7 summit
Trump vows to stop 'mob violence' amid riots over George Floyd death
31 May 2020
Trump vows to stop 'mob violence' amid riots over George Floyd death
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.