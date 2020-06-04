A series of lunar and solar eclipses in June and July (Video)

Professor Chandana Jayaratne, Director of the Astronomy and Space Astronomy Unit of the Department of Physics at the University of Colombo says that, in June and July, the world can see a series of lunar eclipses and solar eclipses.



Accordingly, the public will be able to see a shadow lunar eclipse tomorrow (05).



He further stated that a solar eclipse will appear in the country 14 days after the lunar eclipse.



14 days after the solar eclipse, the world will be able to observe a lunar eclipse on July 5th.



Then again, an eclipse will occur 14 days later and it will appear as a solar eclipse in the northern parts of India.



He said that this is the last solar eclipse the country will see this year.









