Direct returnees from overseas to be sent for quarantine after PCR test results are known – President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa instructed the officials to send returnees from foreign countries for quarantine only after results of PCR tests conducted at the airport itself are known.

President also said to accommodate them at a separate location equipped with all the necessary facilities until the test results are released.

President issued these directives during a discussion with the members of the Task Force entrusted with COVID – 19 control and medical consultants at the Presidential Secretariat today (4).

Issues emerged during the conduct of PCR tests and sending returnees from abroad, especially those who are from Middle East, for quarantine were discussed in depth at the meeting.

It was decided to set up a laboratory at the airport premises in order to speed up obtaining results of PCR tests. Since the pandemic may last for a considerable time, President highlighted the importance of having such a facility at the airport.

It was also decided to explore the possibility of conducting PCR tests in relevant countries themselves with the direct mediation of the Sri Lankan Government or with the support of those countries.

The early detection of the infected in this manner will ease difficulties that could arise when sending them to hospitals and quarantine.

President said that opportunities should avail as soon as possible for everyone who wishes to return to the Motherland.

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Governor of the Western Province Marshal of the Air Force Roshan Goonetileke, Principal Advisor to the President, Lalith Weeratunga, Secretary Defence Major General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne, Secretary to the Ministry of Health Major General (Dr.) Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Commanders of Tri-Forces, Acting Inspector-General of Police, the members of the Task Force, Director General of Health Services and consultant doctors participated in this meeting.



Meanwhile, it has been reported that a diplomatic official of the US embassy has entered the country refusing to undergo the PCR test.

He had arrived in Sri Lanka at around 1.40 am this morning in a Qatar airways flight and had been released on diplomatic privileges according to a senior official of the Airport and Aviation Services.

When we inquired this matter, a senior US embassy official said that US diplomatic staff strictly adhere to the local quarantine laws including the coronavirus guidelines.

Accordingly, the senior official of the embassy stated that the relevant officer too had arrived in the country in compliance with these guidelines.



The official also stated that they will continue to operate in accordance with the standards and procedures set forth in the Vienna Convention when US diplomats arrive in to the country as well as and when Sri Lankan diplomats enter the United States.

The United States of America is set to donate 200 ventilator aids to Sri Lanka. When contacted, a senior US embassy said the first shipment would be delivered to Sri Lanka by the end of July.