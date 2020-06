Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Sudath Samaraweera says that if people who come to this country from abroad refuse to be examined with a PCR test, they will be sent back to their country they came from.

All those who have come to Sri Lanka from overseas are currently being subjected to the PCR test at the Katunayake Airport.

Dr. Sudath Samaraweera further stated that over 71,000 PCR tests have been conducted in Sri Lanka.