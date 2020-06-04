Man arrested with 100 kilograms of chicken unsuitable for human consumption (Video)

A person has been arrested in Ethiliwewa, Wellawaya with nearly a hundred kilograms of chicken unsuitable for human consumption.

The suspect was arrested while selling the chicken wholesale to traders.

Public Health Inspectors of Ethiliwewa point out that the lorry has been transporting chicken unsuitable for human consumption.

They also stated that no expiration date or product date has been recorded in the respective packets containing the chicke.

The suspect is a resident of Hanwella.

The stock of chicken was destroyed on court order after it was produced before the Wellawaya Magistrate's Court.