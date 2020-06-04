Police+arrest+a+suspect+with+77+packets+of+marijuana+prepared+for+sale+

Police have arrested a suspect with 77 packets of marijuana prepared for sale in the Ampara Maradamune area.
Kalmunai police officers have taken steps to apprehend this man using an undercover agent during the curfew.
A motorcycle, a mobile phone and a sword were found in the suspect's house and taken into custody along with the suspect.
The suspect is due to be produced in court.
