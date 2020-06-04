10-bed+Intensive+Care+Unit+for+Methsiri+Sevana+in+Anuradhapura

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has paid his last respects to Ven. Kokamduwe Sri Ratanajothi Thera, the Chief Incumbent of the Orugalesaya Purana Rajamaha Viharaya.

After paying his last respects to the late Ven. Kokamduwe Sri Ratanajothi Thera, the Prime Minister had a cordial discussion with the Bhikkhu of the Orugulsaaya Purana Raja Maha Viharaya.

The Prime Minister then visited the Methsiri Sevana in Anuradhapura built for the kidney patients.

The newly constructed 10-bed Intensive Care Unit was opened by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated a new ward built for the treatment of coronavirus patients and for the treatment of infectious diseases.