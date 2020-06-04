සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Over 100 Coronavirus patients reported in the last two days

Thursday, 04 June 2020 - 20:52

Over+100+Coronavirus+patients+reported+in+the+last+two+days
There were 107 cases of coronavirus patients reported from Sri Lanka in the last two days.

Yesterday, 66 people were reported, 31 of whom were Navy personnel.

The Government Information Department stated that the rest were overseas returnees.

As of today, 41 cases have been reported, of which 36 are from the Navy.

The other five were overseas returnees.

Accordingly, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country increased to 1790.

Also, the number of people who recovered from the coronavirus infection has risen to 839.

Three more patients recovered today.

More than 940 people are receiving treatment under medical supervision.

Meanwhile, two more from the Navy who were infected with the coronavirus recovered and were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total to 426.

838 Navy personnel were infected with the virus
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,797
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,797
Thursday, 04 June 2020 - 23:15

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1,797 according to the latest information... Read More

Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,796
Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,796
Thursday, 04 June 2020 - 22:47

Six (06) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1,796 according to the latest... Read More

The land grabbing even during curfew (Video)
The land grabbing even during curfew (Video)
Thursday, 04 June 2020 - 22:43

Hiru CIA have been exposing the illegal land acquisition at Devanagala sacred area in the past few days. In spite of these revelations, and the island... Read More



Trending News

George Floyd, killed in police brutality - positive for Covid-19 according to state autopsy report
04 June 2020
George Floyd, killed in police brutality - positive for Covid-19 according to state autopsy report
No penalty for income tax payment lapses during lockdown period - Cabinet approves president's proposal
04 June 2020
No penalty for income tax payment lapses during lockdown period - Cabinet approves president's proposal
Face masks not required when traveling in private vehicles
04 June 2020
Face masks not required when traveling in private vehicles
Curfew imposed island wide today and tomorrow
04 June 2020
Curfew imposed island wide today and tomorrow
Sixty six (66) Covid -19 patients reported yesterday
04 June 2020
Sixty six (66) Covid -19 patients reported yesterday

International News

Former US defense secretary condemns Trump's behavior
04 June 2020
Former US defense secretary condemns Trump's behavior
37 children injured in a knife attack in a school in China
04 June 2020
37 children injured in a knife attack in a school in China
Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
01 June 2020
Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
31 May 2020
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.