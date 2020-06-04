Over+100+Coronavirus+patients+reported+in+the+last+two+days

There were 107 cases of coronavirus patients reported from Sri Lanka in the last two days.



Yesterday, 66 people were reported, 31 of whom were Navy personnel.



The Government Information Department stated that the rest were overseas returnees.



As of today, 41 cases have been reported, of which 36 are from the Navy.



The other five were overseas returnees.



Accordingly, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country increased to 1790.



Also, the number of people who recovered from the coronavirus infection has risen to 839.



Three more patients recovered today.



More than 940 people are receiving treatment under medical supervision.



Meanwhile, two more from the Navy who were infected with the coronavirus recovered and were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total to 426.



838 Navy personnel were infected with the virus