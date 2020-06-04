Former US defense secretary condemns Trump's behavior

Former US Defense Secretary James Mattis has condemned President Donald Trump's behavior in the United States over the protests that have erupted in the United States.



He accused President Trump of misusing power and deliberately creating divisions among the people.



Tens of thousands of suspects have been arrested in connection with protests in the US over the death of George Floyd.



Meanwhile, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Jester has apologized for the damaged caused to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in front of the Indian embassy in Washington by the people during the protests.