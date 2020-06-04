සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The Finance Company PLC depositors to be paid up to LKR 600,000 from 7 June

Thursday, 04 June 2020 - 19:45

Compensation Payments will be made to the Depositors of The Finance Company PLC under Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity Support Scheme.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has taken steps to pay compensations up to Rs.600,000 to all insured depositors as per the Regulations of Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity Support Scheme.

The balance amount if any, will be settled after liquidation of properties belong to TFC.

The compensation payments will be made through the People’s Bank as the agent bank appointed by CBSL for this purpose.

The first phase of the compensation payment for the individual depositors having a single deposit, will be commenced on 7th June 2020 at People’s Bank branch locations where TFC branches were previously operated. 

Further details in this regard can be obtained from the telephone numbers given below.

CBSL - 0112-398788 ,0112-477261

People’s Bank - 0112-481594, 0112-481320, 0112-481612,0112-481703

 

One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,790
