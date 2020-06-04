The land grabbing even during curfew (Video)

Hiru CIA have been exposing the illegal land acquisition at Devanagala sacred area in the past few days.

In spite of these revelations, and the island wide curfew in place Hiru CIA witnessed how the land invaders are working which was captured in our cameras.

Subsequent to the Hiru CIA revelation about Devanagala land robbery, the Commissioner of Buddhist Affairs looked into the matter.

Hiru CIA have exposed on several occasions the land robbery that has been taking place for a long period of time.

The Commissioner General of Buddhist Affairs, Sunanda Kariyapperuma, visited the archaeological site with the monuments which are being subjected to a resettlement similar to Wilpattu.

The Chief Incumbent of the temple Ven. Medirigiri Punyasara Thera showed the plans to the Commissioner General of Buddhist Affairs.