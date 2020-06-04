Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,796

Six (06) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 1,796 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Today 47 patients have been reported.
Yesterday over 2,000 PCR tests were conducted.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-04 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,796
Recovered and discharged – 839
Patients under medical care – 945
New Cases for the day – 47*
Observation in Hospitals – 56
Total Deaths – 11
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 70,290
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
04-June
|
47*
|
Tbc*
|
03-June
|
66
|
2,086
|
02-June
|
40
|
1,783
|
01-June
|
10
|
1,066
|
31-May
|
13
|
1,420
|
30-May
|
62
|
1,727
|
29-May
|
28
|
1,330
|
28-May
|
61
|
1,713
|
27-May
|
150
|
1,838
|
26-May
|
137
|
1,146
|
25-May
|
41
|
1,347
* on going data to be updated