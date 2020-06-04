One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,797

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 1,797 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Today 48 patients have been reported.
Yesterday over 2,000 PCR tests were conducted.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-04 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,797
Recovered and discharged – 839
Patients under medical care – 947
New Cases for the day – 48*
Observation in Hospitals – 56
Total Deaths – 11
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 70,290
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
04-June
|
48*
|
Tbc*
|
03-June
|
66
|
2,086
|
02-June
|
40
|
1,783
|
01-June
|
10
|
1,066
|
31-May
|
13
|
1,420
|
30-May
|
62
|
1,727
|
29-May
|
28
|
1,330
|
28-May
|
61
|
1,713
|
27-May
|
150
|
1,838
|
26-May
|
137
|
1,146
|
25-May
|
41
|
1,347
* on going data to be updated