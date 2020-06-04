සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,797

Thursday, 04 June 2020 - 23:15

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 1,797 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Today 48 patients have been reported.

Yesterday over 2,000 PCR tests were conducted.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-04 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,797

Recovered and discharged – 839

Patients under medical care – 947

New Cases for the day – 48* 

Observation in Hospitals – 56

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted70,290

 

Date

New patients 
from 25 May

PCR tests 
conducted

04-June

48*

Tbc*

03-June

66

2,086

02-June

40

1,783

01-June

10

1,066

31-May

13

1,420

30-May

62

1,727

29-May

28

1,330

28-May

61

1,713

27-May

150

1,838

26-May

137

1,146

25-May

41

1,347

* on going data to be updated

