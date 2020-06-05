සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Showers or thundershowers at a few places in the Uva province after 02.00 p.m.

Friday, 05 June 2020 - 7:47

Forecasting Division of the National Meteorological Centre says that showers may occur at a few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya and Puttalam districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province after 02.00 p.m.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambanthota district.
The Fiji Islands free of coronavirus
Friday, 05 June 2020 - 10:28

The Fiji Islands in the Pacific has announced that they are free of the coronavirus. This was after the last covid-19 infected person fully recovered. Fiji's... Read More

Another suspect arrested in connection with the Soysapura shooting remanded
Friday, 05 June 2020 - 10:21

The suspect who was arrested in Ratmalana for allegedly shooting at a hotel in Soysapura, Moratuwa has been remanded until 12th of this month.This was... Read More

Vaccine against the coronavirus should be available to all - UN General Secretary
Friday, 05 June 2020 - 10:18

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutierrez says that every person around the world should have access to a vaccine that is manufactured against... Read More



04 June 2020
04 June 2020
04 June 2020
04 June 2020
04 June 2020
04 June 2020
04 June 2020
01 June 2020
31 May 2020
