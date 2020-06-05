Showers+or+thundershowers+at+a+few+places+in+the+Uva+province+after+02.00+p.m.

Forecasting Division of the National Meteorological Centre says that showers may occur at a few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya and Puttalam districts.



Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province after 02.00 p.m.



Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambanthota district.