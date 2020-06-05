සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Coronavirus update - 48 patients reported yesterday - 42 from the Navy and 6 overseas returnees

Friday, 05 June 2020 - 7:36

48 coronavirus infections were reported in Sri Lanka yesterday

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health states that 42 of the 48 infected persons are from the Navy.

Three of the victims were returnees from India and two were returnees from Bangladesh.

The other one was a returnee from Dubai.

Accordingly, the total number of infected persons in the country increased to 1797.

The Epidemiology Unit says that 839 persons have recovered completely.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-04 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,797

Recovered and discharged – 839

Patients under medical care – 947

New Cases for the day – 48* 

Observation in Hospitals – 56

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted70,290

 

Date

New patients
from 25 May

PCR tests
conducted

04-June

48*

Tbc*

03-June

66

2,086

02-June

40

1,783

01-June

10

1,066

31-May

13

1,420

30-May

62

1,727

29-May

28

1,330

28-May

61

1,713

27-May

150

1,838

26-May

137

1,146

25-May

41

1,347

* on going data to be updated

