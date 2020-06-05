Coronavirus update - 48 patients reported yesterday - 42 from the Navy and 6 overseas returnees

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health states that 42 of the 48 infected persons are from the Navy.
Three of the victims were returnees from India and two were returnees from Bangladesh.
The other one was a returnee from Dubai.
Accordingly, the total number of infected persons in the country increased to 1797.
The Epidemiology Unit says that 839 persons have recovered completely.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-04 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,797
Recovered and discharged – 839
Patients under medical care – 947
New Cases for the day – 48*
Observation in Hospitals – 56
Total Deaths – 11
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 70,290
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
04-June
|
48*
|
Tbc*
|
03-June
|
66
|
2,086
|
02-June
|
40
|
1,783
|
01-June
|
10
|
1,066
|
31-May
|
13
|
1,420
|
30-May
|
62
|
1,727
|
29-May
|
28
|
1,330
|
28-May
|
61
|
1,713
|
27-May
|
150
|
1,838
|
26-May
|
137
|
1,146
|
25-May
|
41
|
1,347
* on going data to be updated