Coronavirus update - 48 patients reported yesterday - 42 from the Navy and 6 overseas returnees

48 coronavirus infections were reported in Sri Lanka yesterdayThe Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health states that 42 of the 48 infected persons are from the Navy.Three of the victims were returnees from India and two were returnees from Bangladesh.The other one was a returnee from Dubai.Accordingly, the total number of infected persons in the country increased to 1797.The Epidemiology Unit says that 839 persons have recovered completely.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-04 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,797



Recovered and discharged – 839

Patients under medical care – 947

New Cases for the day – 48*

Observation in Hospitals – 56

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 70,290

Date New patients

from 25 May PCR tests

conducted 04-June 48* Tbc* 03-June 66 2,086 02-June 40 1,783 01-June 10 1,066 31-May 13 1,420 30-May 62 1,727 29-May 28 1,330 28-May 61 1,713 27-May 150 1,838 26-May 137 1,146 25-May 41 1,347

* on going data to be updated