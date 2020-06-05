Hiru ‘Shruddhabhi Vandana’ program commences from the historic Yudaganawa Raja Maha Viharaya in Buttala (Video)Buttala

The Hiru ‘Shruddhabhi Vandana’ program organized by the Hiru media network for the Poson Poya day commemorating the arrival of the Buddhism with the Mahinda Thera, commenced this morning.

It is centered on the historic Yudaganawa Raja Maha Viharaya in Buttala built by King Saddhatissa, the brother of King Dutugemunu.

A series of religious ceremonies, Dhamma talks and Dhamma discussions will be held throughout the day, which commenced the‘Sheela Samadanaya’ telecast live at 5.30 am.

The ‘Hiru Sasanawaratana program’, based on the concept of Rayynor Silva the Chairman of the Hiru Media Network, which is the meritorious event of committing the young to the well-being of the Sambuddha Sasana will also be conducted at the venue.

Thirteen young oned are to be committed to the Sambuddha Sasana during the program organised by the Hiru Media Network for the 8th time.

Also, the Maha Sangha Dakshina which is being conducted by 100 Maha Sangha will be held at the Yudaganawa Raja Maha Viharaya.

The devotees will be allowed to witness and join live to the event when the Chairman of Hiru Media Network Mr. Rayynor Silva will offer the sacred Samadhi Buddha statue to the Yudaganawa Raja Maha Viharaya.

The Hiru ‘Shruddhabhi Vandana’ program will conclude with a Adhishtana pooja offered in front of the historic Yudaganawa Raja Maha Viharaya with offerings of incense and sound offerings.

Hiru is preparing to bring all these ceremonies closer to you.

We invite you to join us with a devoted heart from your homes as you participate in the ceremonies brought to you live from the historic Yudaganawa, Raja Maha Viharaya.