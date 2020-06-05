සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Coronavirus has given an opportunity to help people understand the importance of environmental protection - President

Friday, 05 June 2020 - 15:58

Coronavirus+has+given+an+opportunity+to+help+people+understand+the+importance+of+environmental+protection+-+President
World Environment Day is celebrated today.

This year we are celebrating it with the world facing the challenges of nature and biodiversity.

The World Environment Day was named June 5 to commemorate the decisions and decisions made at the United Nations Environment Conference in Stockholm, Sweden, 1972.

This year's World Environment Day theme is 'Biodiversity'. It is no secret that the existence of all life depends on the biodiversity of the land, marine life and the ecosystems including their habitats.

At present, four species of the world are threatened with extinction every hour.

Issuing a message on World Environment Day, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa recalls that there is an intrinsic relationship between all living things, including humans.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has stated that steps will be taken in the near future to conserve land ecosystems such as land management, biodiversity conservation, increased national forest cover, scientific waste management and eco-friendly settlements.

The President also states that the coronavirus gives an opportunity to help people understand the importance of environmental protection.

In a message to the World Environment Day, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that everyone in the world should recognize the responsibility of ensuring the sustainability of the environment.

The Prime Minister further states that the future of mankind will be determined on that basis.

Sri Lanka has many important responsibilities to conserve biodiversity and Sri Lanka is celebrating the World Environment Day this year under the theme 'Biodiversity - A Space for Nature'.

Now is the time for all the people to dedicate to environmental conservation with a specific purpose
Prime Minister's attention to the Hiru news story of the Karambewa-Dawapitiya ancient temple
Prime Minister's attention to the Hiru news story of the Karambewa-Dawapitiya ancient temple
Friday, 05 June 2020 - 19:45

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse's immediate attention has been drawn to the Karambewa-Dawapitiya ancient temple, according to the Hiru news report aired... Read More

Cleaning of the Mount Lavania beach
Cleaning of the Mount Lavania beach
Friday, 05 June 2020 - 19:34

The Environmental Division of the Sri Lanka Police together with several other agencies have carried out the task of clearing the plastic from the Mount... Read More

One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,801
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,801
Friday, 05 June 2020 - 19:14

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1,801 according to the latest information... Read More



Trending News

Investigation begins on the assault of a mentally challenged child at a roadblock in Aluthgama (Video)
05 June 2020
Investigation begins on the assault of a mentally challenged child at a roadblock in Aluthgama (Video)
The Fiji Islands free of coronavirus
05 June 2020
The Fiji Islands free of coronavirus
Penumbral Lunar Eclipse today
05 June 2020
Penumbral Lunar Eclipse today
A shooting incident reported between police and a murder suspect in Monaragala; Injured suspect dies after being hospitalised
05 June 2020
A shooting incident reported between police and a murder suspect in Monaragala; Injured suspect dies after being hospitalised
Over 100 Coronavirus patients reported in the last two days
04 June 2020
Over 100 Coronavirus patients reported in the last two days

International News

Former US defense secretary condemns Trump's behavior
04 June 2020
Former US defense secretary condemns Trump's behavior
37 children injured in a knife attack in a school in China
04 June 2020
37 children injured in a knife attack in a school in China
Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
01 June 2020
Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
31 May 2020
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.