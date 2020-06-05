Coronavirus has given an opportunity to help people understand the importance of environmental protection - President

World Environment Day is celebrated today.



This year we are celebrating it with the world facing the challenges of nature and biodiversity.



The World Environment Day was named June 5 to commemorate the decisions and decisions made at the United Nations Environment Conference in Stockholm, Sweden, 1972.



This year's World Environment Day theme is 'Biodiversity'. It is no secret that the existence of all life depends on the biodiversity of the land, marine life and the ecosystems including their habitats.



At present, four species of the world are threatened with extinction every hour.



Issuing a message on World Environment Day, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa recalls that there is an intrinsic relationship between all living things, including humans.



President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has stated that steps will be taken in the near future to conserve land ecosystems such as land management, biodiversity conservation, increased national forest cover, scientific waste management and eco-friendly settlements.



The President also states that the coronavirus gives an opportunity to help people understand the importance of environmental protection.



In a message to the World Environment Day, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that everyone in the world should recognize the responsibility of ensuring the sustainability of the environment.



The Prime Minister further states that the future of mankind will be determined on that basis.



Sri Lanka has many important responsibilities to conserve biodiversity and Sri Lanka is celebrating the World Environment Day this year under the theme 'Biodiversity - A Space for Nature'.



Now is the time for all the people to dedicate to environmental conservation with a specific purpose