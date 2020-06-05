සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

13 close associates of drug dealer Riaz Nana arrested in Kandy

Friday, 05 June 2020 - 10:57

Thirteen suspects who are close associates of the remanded Riaz Nana, have been arrested by officials of the Thalatuoya Anti-Corruption Unit yesterday.

One person was arrested in the Gurudeniya area in Mahaweli Raja Mawatte in Randenigala, Kandy. Police found heroin assorted in to 01 gram 40 packets, in his possession.

Subsequent interrogations he has revealed that he was trafficking on the instructions of Riaz Nana, a drug dealer currently in the Pallekele remand prison.

The police also arrested 12 others who had come to buy drugs from him yesterday.

The police said that all of them are residents of Katugastota, Kandy and a 23-year-old girl from Kurunegala was also among them.

Meanwhile, the suspect, who was arrested in Ratmalana for allegedly shooting at a hotel in Soysapura in Moratuwa and damaging its property, has been remanded until the 12th.

This was ordered by the Moratuwa Magistrate's Court. Police stated that the suspect was involved in the shooting that occurred at the hotel on the 29th.

The 36-year-old was arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) at Mahinda-Mawatha in Ratmalana.

Mount Lavinia police are conducting further investigations.

