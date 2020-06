A penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible from Sri Lanka today, starting at 11.15 p.m.

It will reach maximum eclipse at 12:54 am on June 6 when the Moon is closest to the centre of the shadow.

The penumbral eclipse will end at 2:34 am on June 6, 2020.

A penumbral lunar eclipse happens when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are imperfectly aligned.

In this case, the Earth blocks some of the Sun’s light from directly reaching the Moon with the outer part of its shadow, also known as the penumbra.