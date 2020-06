Worldwide, the number of coronavirus cases has reached 6,697,000 with more than 393,000 deaths.

More than 110,000 deaths and 1,924,000 infections have been reported in the United States.,

Brazil has reported 615,870 cases, with 34,000 deaths.

39,904 deaths have been reported from the UK.

India is the seventh most affected country with 226,000 infections and 6,363 deaths.

More than 9,000 new cases of coronavirus were reported from India yesterday.