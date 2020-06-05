A+request+from+chief+prelates+to+engage+in+religious+observances+at+home

Today is the poson full moon poya day.

The government as well as the chief prelates request the whole Sri Lankan Buddhist community to engage in religious observances limiting themselves to their own homes.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa stated in his message for Poson, strengthened by our past experiences and inspired by Dhamma, we strive for prosperity.

Even whilst facing the prevailing pandemic, we did not deviate from our vision that is built on the civilized culture we inherited from Arahat Mahinda’s arrival in the country.