Investigation begins on the assault of a mentally challenged child at a roadblock in Aluthgama (Video)

Friday, 05 June 2020 - 10:14

Police have commenced an investigation into an incident where a 14-year-old boy who was mentally challenged was assaulted by a group of policemen at the police roadblock at the Dharga Town - Ambagaha Junction in Aluthgama.

A senior police officer of the Aluthgama police stated that the investigation is being carried out by senior police officers in charge of the Kalutara district.

The incident had taken place on the 25th of March when the curfew was in force and the police stated that the boy had been riding a bike without heeding police orders.

It is said that when the police was trying to interrogate him, the boy had behaved aggressively.

Later some police officers at Dharga Town - Ambagaha Junction had come to the scene and a clash had taken place.

The father of the child has been informed of the incident and he has explained that the child is mentally disabled.

A senior officer of the Aluthgama police said that he has been released and that a video related to the incident has been circulating on social media.


