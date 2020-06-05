Vaccine against the coronavirus should be available to all - UN General Secretary

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutierrez says that every person around the world should have access to a vaccine that is manufactured against the coronavirus.



Participating through video technology yesterday to the global vaccine conference, he said that a global vaccine should be made available to all, as many world leaders have already said.



Leaders of more than 50 countries, including Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, were among those who attended the summit, including billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates.



The summit, aims to raise $ 7.4 billion to distribute vaccines needed for the fight against infectious diseases in the world's poorest countries over the next five years.