Another+suspect+arrested+in+connection+with+the+Soysapura+shooting+remanded

The suspect who was arrested in Ratmalana for allegedly shooting at a hotel in Soysapura, Moratuwa has been remanded until 12th of this month.



This was according to the order given by the Mount Lavinia Magistrate's Court yesterday. Police stated that the suspect was involved in the shooting incident and the attack to the hotel on the 29th.



The 36-year-old was arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) at Mahinda-Mawatha in Ratmalana.



Mount Lavinia police are conducting further investigations.