Three arrested for drug trafficking in Beruwala (Video)

Three persons have been arrested in Beruwala for transporting 1360 narcotics tablets in motorcycle while the curfew was in force.

The suspects were arrested by the police near the Ambepitiya Bridge in Beruwala while they were transporting the drugs in two motorbikes.

It has been revealed that the main suspect is a pharmacist and the other two suspects are drug dealers.

The suspects are residents of Kankanamgoda, Aladuwa and Customs Road in Beruwala.

It is reported that the stock of drugs seized was worth nearly Rs. 300,000. They have been selling a narcotic tablet at 200 rupees.

Beruwala Police are conducting further investigations.