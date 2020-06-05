සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Thirteen more children to be ordained under the Hiru Sasanawatrana pinkama – so far 93 ordained for the Sasanaya (Video)

Friday, 05 June 2020 - 12:09

Thirteen+more+children+to+be+ordained+under+the+Hiru+Sasanawatrana+pinkama+%E2%80%93+so+far+93+ordained+for+the+Sasanaya+%28Video%29

The Hiru ‘Shasanawatharanaya’ program conducted based on a concept of Rayynor Silva Chairman of the Hiru Media Network was held at the historic Yudaganawa Raja Maha Viharaya in Buttala this morning.

Thirteen children were committed to the ‘Sasanaya’ at the event organized by the Hiru media network for the 8th time.

The ‘Hiru Sasanawaratana program’, the meritorious event of committing the young to the well-being of the Sambuddha Sasana was conducted for the 8th time under the patronage and supervision of Rayynor Silva, Chairman of the Hiru Media Network.

At the Hiru ‘Shasanawatharanaya’ Maha Pinkama this year, 13 children were committed to the sasanya centred around 3 temples.

Sinharaja Aranya Senasanaya, Karandeniya Unagaswela Siriniverasaramaya and Thihagoda Yatiyana Kanukketigoda Sri Purvarama Purana Raja Maha Viharaya were those temples.

The special feature of the Hiru ‘Shasanawatharanaya’ Pinkama which was held at the Thihagoda Yatiyana Kanukketigigoda Sri Purvarama Purana Raja Maha Viharaya was that three brothers of the same family were offered to the Sasana at once.

15-year-old Kaveesha Induwara as Bambarande Chanda Sumana, 12-year-old Abhinu Akilanjana – as Bambarande Chanda Wimala and 10-year-old Chanuka Nimsara – as Bambarande Chanda Kitthy were included in the order.

Hiru Media Network launched the noble program of committing children for the Supreme Bhikkhu Order for the well-being of the Sambuddha Sasana, seven years ago

The number of monks who have given their life to the order of priesthood from the year 2013 has been 93.

The Chairman of the Hiru Media Network Rayynor Silva is also undertaking for their future education and all of their costs.

Also, the Maha Sangha Dakshina which is being conducted by 100 Maha Sangha will be held at the Yudaganawa Raja Maha Viharaya.

The devotees will be allowed to witness and join live to the event when the Chairman of Hiru Media Network Mr. Rayynor Silva will offer the sacred Samadhi Buddha statue to the Yudaganawa Raja Maha Viharaya.

The Hiru ‘Shruddhabhi Vandana’ program will conclude with a Adhishtana pooja offered in front of the historic Yudaganawa Raja Maha Viharaya with offerings of incense and sound offerings.

Hiru is preparing to bring all these ceremonies closer to you.

We invite you to join us with a devoted heart from your homes as you participate in the ceremonies brought to you live from the historic Yudaganawa, Raja Maha Viharaya.

 




Suspect seriously injured in a shoot out with the police
Suspect seriously injured in a shoot out with the police
Friday, 05 June 2020 - 15:33

A suspect has been seriously injured in a shott out with the Police which took place in the Moneragala - Ittakkatuwa jungle. Police Media Spokesperson... Read More

19 more Coronavirus patients – Total recoveries increase to 858
19 more Coronavirus patients – Total recoveries increase to 858
Friday, 05 June 2020 - 14:55

19 more Coronavirus patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital bringing the total recoveries in Sri Lanka to 858 according to the Epidemiology... Read More

81-year-old
81-year-old "Sigiriya's Vishvakarma"carving and polishing the image of the Mihindhu Thera on a ‘kolon’ log
Friday, 05 June 2020 - 15:29

We have received information about an 81-year-old artist from Sigiriya who is trying to create a replica of Mihindu Maha Nayaka Thera for the benefit of... Read More



Trending News

Investigation begins on the assault of a mentally challenged child at a roadblock in Aluthgama (Video)
05 June 2020
Investigation begins on the assault of a mentally challenged child at a roadblock in Aluthgama (Video)
The Fiji Islands free of coronavirus
05 June 2020
The Fiji Islands free of coronavirus
Penumbral Lunar Eclipse today
05 June 2020
Penumbral Lunar Eclipse today
Four garment workers injured in an accident in Chilaw (Video)
04 June 2020
Four garment workers injured in an accident in Chilaw (Video)
Over 100 Coronavirus patients reported in the last two days
04 June 2020
Over 100 Coronavirus patients reported in the last two days

International News

Former US defense secretary condemns Trump's behavior
04 June 2020
Former US defense secretary condemns Trump's behavior
37 children injured in a knife attack in a school in China
04 June 2020
37 children injured in a knife attack in a school in China
Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
01 June 2020
Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
31 May 2020
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.