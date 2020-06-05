Payments to depositors of 'The Finance Company' commence on Sunday

Co-Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that the payment to the depositors of 'The Finance Company' will commence on Sunday 07th June.
The Minister further stated that arrangements have been made to launch this program through 60 People's Bank branches island wide.
Accordingly, the depositors will be paid at the nearest People's Bank branches in the cities where the Finance Company branches are located.
