Coronavirus is rapidly expanding in India (Video)

Friday, 05 June 2020 - 15:41

In the past 24 hours, India has reported 9851 new coronavirus infections and 273 deaths.

Accordingly, the total number of coronavirus infections in India is estimated to increase to 26,770.

India is the 7th most affected by coronavirus, with 6348 deaths.

The United States, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy are at the top with the number of coronavirus deaths in the United States is now over 100,000.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutierrez says that every person around the world should have access to a vaccine that is manufactured against the corona virus.

He said this participating in the global vaccine conference through video technology yesterday.

Leaders of more than 50 countries, including Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, were among those who attended the summit, including billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates.

The summit, aims to raise $ 7.4 billion to distribute vaccines needed for the fight against infectious diseases in the world's poorest countries over the next five years.

Meanwhile, Fiji Island in the Pacific announced today that it is free from the coronavirus.

That was after the country's last covid Nineteen fully recovered.

The first infected person on the island of Fiji, with a population of some 930,000, was reported in mid-March, however the total number of infected people in the country reached only 18.

Also, no new cases of infection or death have been reported in the country in the last 45 days.

The Pacific, including Fiji, was believed to be the region most likely to report a huge spread of the virus.

This is due to the islands being open to tourism and the lack of proper health care systems.

However, the Pacific Islands have taken steps to quickly close their borders for tourism.

Accordingly, no coronavirus was reported from Palau, Tonga, Solomon Islands, Samoa, Marshall Islands, Vanuatu, Cook Islands and Micronesia.

After being free of the Corona virus, the Pacific Islands are now open for tourism with Australia and New Zealand



