Anamaduwa - Karambewa Temple that has been neglected and ignored - Video

On Poson Poya Day, we were informed of an ancient temple which is being destroyed due to the negligence of the Department of Archaeology and has now become a heaven for bats without and maintenance.

This was reported from the Anamaduwa - Karambewa village.

Sri Sudharshanaramaya Temple which was built according to the tradition of the Tangpita Vihara is popularly known as the Karambewa-Dawapitiya Viharaya.

The temple is built on a wooden platform that has been built on stone pillars that are about three and a half feet above the ground. The structure has been plastered with clay.

Built in keeping with ancient traditions, the interior of temple is decorated with ornate ornamental paintings.

The present Chief Incumbent of the temple, Ven. Galkulame Sri Srilananda Thero says that the murals and the buildings of the temple are in a dilapidated condition.

The Thero has requested that this temple be repaired without any delay.