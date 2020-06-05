සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

1490 persons arrested for violating curfew in past 24 hours (Video)

Friday, 05 June 2020 - 14:43

During the past 24 hours, 1490 persons have been arrested for violating curfew.

The police spokesman's office said that 498 vehicles were also taken into custody during that period.

From the date of curfew, 70,042 people have been arrested and 19,856 vehicles taken into custody.

Out of them, 25,942 have been prosecuted and 10,892 were convicted by the courts.

Meanwhile, 443 of the 844 Navy personnel infected with the coronavirus have recovered completely, with 17 more Navy personnel recovering today.

The Epidemiology Unit stated that 1797 cases of coronavirus have been reported from the island and from them, 839 have recovered completely while 947 are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Meanwhile, the Government Information Department stated a total of 48 new cases were reported yesterday, of which 42 were Navy personnel. Three are Sri Lankan returnees from India, two returnees from Bangladesh and a returnee from Dubai. They were all in quarantine centers.

Military Spokesperson Brigadier Chandana Wickremasinghe stated that 5240 persons are being quarantined in 45 quarantine centers.

