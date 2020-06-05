Twitter Disables Trump's Campaign Video On George Floyd's Death

The mayor of Washington has called for the withdrawal of the National Guard, which President Donald Trump has sent to the American capital, following violent protests following the death of George Floyd.

However, diplomatic sources point out that her powers are limited.

Curfew was imposed after protesters set fire to shops in Washington and President Trump ordered the to send a 3300-strong National Guard to the city.

The funeral of George Floyd, who died at the hands of a policeman, was held yesterday in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Al-Sharpton, a civil rights activist who participated in the demonstration, said protests would continue until the US justice system is completely changed.

Meanwhile, Twitter has disabled US President Donald Trump's campaign tribute video to George Floyd who died in police custody, an incident that has sparked massive protests across the US.

Twitter said the video on the US President's campaign account was affected by its copyright policy.

The clip, which is still on YouTube, has harvested over 60,000 views and 13,000 "likes".

The video-streaming platform's parent Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.