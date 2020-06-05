Budget+circular+for+three+months+up+to+August

The Ministry of Finance has forwarded a budget circular to the Secretaries of the Ministries, Provincial Councils and Heads of Departments on how to meet public expenditure from the Consolidated Fund for a period of three months from 1st June to 31st August.

According to the announcement, the total government expenditure for the period is Rs. 1043 billion, of which Rs 398.8 billion was allocated for capital and debt repayments.

Rs 107.26 billion has been allocated for the Defense Ministry and Rs. 43.1 billion for the Ministry of Health.