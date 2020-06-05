Another+25+quarantined+at+Boossa+Naval+Base+leave+

With completion of their quarantine process another 25 persons left the quarantine centre established at Boossa Naval Base, on the 04th and 05th June 2020.

Accordingly, nine (09) persons on 04th June and sixteen (16) persons on 05th June, proceeded home from the quarantine centre established at Boossa Naval Base, on completion of their quarantine process. These persons were sent off to their homes following the healthcare guidelines of the government and they were also given the Quarantine Certificates by the Navy.

As of now, 249 persons have left the Boossa Naval quarantine centre after successful completion of their quarantine process. Meanwhile, 84 more Sri Lankans are currently undergoing the quarantine process at this centre.