India has decided to open shops, religious places and restaurants that have been closed down due to the Covid 19 global pandemic, from the 8th of June.

Indian media said that a series of guidelines have been issued for this purpose.

However, shopping centers and religious sites will continue to be closed in high risk areas for the spread of the virus. Even though India is gradually reopening, 25,000 new cases have been reported in the last two days.

The first thousand deaths in India took 48 days. But now, every four days, around 1,000 deaths are reported.

The number of coronavirus cases in India took 87 days to reach 25,000 and during the last two days it increased by 25,000