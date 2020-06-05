සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

India has decided to open shops, religious places and restaurants

Friday, 05 June 2020 - 15:12

India+has+decided+to+open+shops%2C+religious+places+and+restaurants

India has decided to open shops, religious places and restaurants that have been closed down due to the Covid 19 global pandemic, from the 8th of June.

Indian media said that a series of guidelines have been issued for this purpose.

However, shopping centers and religious sites will continue to be closed in high risk areas for the spread of the virus. Even though India is gradually reopening, 25,000 new cases have been reported in the last two days.

The first thousand deaths in India took 48 days. But now, every four days, around 1,000 deaths are reported.

The number of coronavirus cases in India took 87 days to reach 25,000 and during the last two days it increased by 25,000

Suspect seriously injured in a shoot out with the police
Suspect seriously injured in a shoot out with the police
Friday, 05 June 2020 - 15:33

A suspect has been seriously injured in a shott out with the Police which took place in the Moneragala - Ittakkatuwa jungle. Police Media Spokesperson... Read More

19 more Coronavirus patients – Total recoveries increase to 858
19 more Coronavirus patients – Total recoveries increase to 858
Friday, 05 June 2020 - 14:55

19 more Coronavirus patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital bringing the total recoveries in Sri Lanka to 858 according to the Epidemiology... Read More

81-year-old
81-year-old "Sigiriya's Vishvakarma"carving and polishing the image of the Mihindhu Thera on a ‘kolon’ log
Friday, 05 June 2020 - 15:29

We have received information about an 81-year-old artist from Sigiriya who is trying to create a replica of Mihindu Maha Nayaka Thera for the benefit of... Read More



Trending News

Investigation begins on the assault of a mentally challenged child at a roadblock in Aluthgama (Video)
05 June 2020
Investigation begins on the assault of a mentally challenged child at a roadblock in Aluthgama (Video)
The Fiji Islands free of coronavirus
05 June 2020
The Fiji Islands free of coronavirus
Penumbral Lunar Eclipse today
05 June 2020
Penumbral Lunar Eclipse today
Four garment workers injured in an accident in Chilaw (Video)
04 June 2020
Four garment workers injured in an accident in Chilaw (Video)
Over 100 Coronavirus patients reported in the last two days
04 June 2020
Over 100 Coronavirus patients reported in the last two days

International News

Former US defense secretary condemns Trump's behavior
04 June 2020
Former US defense secretary condemns Trump's behavior
37 children injured in a knife attack in a school in China
04 June 2020
37 children injured in a knife attack in a school in China
Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
01 June 2020
Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
31 May 2020
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.