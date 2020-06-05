Minister+of+Health+focuses+on+the+development+of+hospitals+in+the+North+Central+Province

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi has instructed the Health Ministry to look into the shortcomings in the hospitals in the North Central Province.



It is reported that the Health Minister has given this advice during a discussion with the Governor of the North Central Province Maheepala Herath at the Governor's office today.



The Minister of Health and Indigenous Medicine stated that they have instructed to take immediate measures to rehabilitate the dysfunctional blood immune system in the hospitals in the Polonnaruwa and Anuradhapura Districts and to address the shortage of staff in the hospitals.