We have received information about an 81-year-old artist from Sigiriya who is trying to create a replica of Mihindu Maha Nayaka Thera for the benefit of the country and the people.

He is R.K. Wijeratne also known as the ‘Kalapura Vedamahattaya’ and a resident of Kalapuraya, Sigiriya.

81-year-old Wijeratne is engaged in sculpture and indigenous medicine as his livelihood.

Mr. Wijeratne, nicknamed "Sigiriya's Vishvakarma", is doing another unique job these days.

He is carving and polishing the image of the Most Ven. Mihindhu Thera on a ‘kolon’ log.