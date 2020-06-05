19 more Coronavirus patients – Total recoveries increase to 858

19 more Coronavirus patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital bringing the total recoveries in Sri Lanka to 858 according to the Epidemiology Unit, of the Ministry of Health.



Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-04 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,797



Recovered and discharged – 858

Patients under medical care – 928

New Cases for the day – 00*

Observation in Hospitals – 56

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 72,180