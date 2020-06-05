Suspect+seriously+injured+in+a+shoot+out+with+the+police+

A suspect has been seriously injured in a shoot out with the Police which took place in the Moneragala - Ittakkatuwa jungle.

Police Media Spokesperson SP Jaliya Senaratne stated that a police team has launched an operation in the area this afternoon to arrest the suspect.

The Police Media Spokesperson stated that the suspect had shot at the Police and in the return fire the suspect had been injured and admitted to the Moneragala hospital.

A knife, grenade and a firearm were also found in the suspect's possession.