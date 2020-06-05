A shooting incident reported between police and a murder suspect in Monaragala; Injured suspect dies after being hospitalised

A suspect who was injured in a shoot out with the police in the Moneragala - Itttekattuwa jungle has died in hospital.

Earlier during the day Police Spokesperson stated that a suspect has been seriously injured in a shoot-out with the Police which took place in the Moneragala - Ittakkatuwa jungle.

He was admitted to the Moneragala hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The Police Media Spokesperson SP Jaliya Senaratne stated that the suspect had shot at the Police and he had been injured when the police fired in return. A knife, grenade and a firearm were also found in the suspect's possession.