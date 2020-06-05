PCR+test+guidelines+for+Diplomatic+staff+

The Ministry of Foreign Relations state that Diplomatic staff should submit PCR test reports obtained within 72 hours prior to their departure to SL or subjected to a mandatory PCR test to be carried out at the Bandaranaike International Airport
Friday, 05 June 2020 - 16:39
The Ministry of Foreign Relations state that Diplomatic staff should submit PCR test reports obtained within 72 hours prior to their departure to SL or subjected to a mandatory PCR test to be carried out at the Bandaranaike International Airport
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse's immediate attention has been drawn to the Karambewa-Dawapitiya ancient temple, according to the Hiru news report aired... Read More
The Environmental Division of the Sri Lanka Police together with several other agencies have carried out the task of clearing the plastic from the Mount... Read More
One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1,801 according to the latest information... Read More