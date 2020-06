The police have arrested a person who had peeled off the bark of a rare tree “kokum” from the Bogawantalawa-Maheliya forest reserve. Garcinia indica, commonly known as kokum, is a fruit-bearing tree that has culinary, pharmaceutical, and industrial uses.

Police said that the suspect was arrested following a tip off that he was engaged in a business to sell these peeled rare tree barks.

At the time of his arrest, 127 kilos of the peeled bark in his possession was seized.