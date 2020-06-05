Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,800

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 1,800 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-05 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,800
Recovered and discharged – 858
Patients under medical care – 931
New Cases for the day – 03*
Observation in Hospitals – 56
Total Deaths – 11
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 72,180