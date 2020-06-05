සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

IGP has ordered an investigation into the incident where it has been alleged that a police officer had assaulted a child with a mental disorder

Friday, 05 June 2020 - 19:01

A special investigation has been launched by a team of officers from the Colombo Children's and Women's Bureau under the supervision of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) on the alleged incident of police officers attacking a mentally retarded child at a police roadblock in Durga, Aluthgama.

The police media division announced that an internal investigation has been launched to ascertain whether there has been any breach of duty by the police officers who were on duty at the time.

The police said that the 16-year-old boy was produced before the Judicial Medical Officer of the Kalutara Nagoda Hospital and the Mental Health Officer after receiving the statements of the father.

According to a statement issued by the police media division, police have signalled a person who was cycling towards the police road block without a face mask to stop on the 25th at around 4.45pm during curfew.

The person had then proceeded towards Welipenna ignoring the signal to stop and then a short while later he had passed the same road block to proceed towards Dharga Town, ignoring the police orders.

It has been reported that the cyclist fell while the police was trying to stop him.  

According to the police media division, the cyclist had tried to run away screaming loudly and the police have tried to control him.

Another person who arrived at that moment has stated that the cyclist was mentally retarded and a resident of Dharga Town.

Subsequently the father of the 16-year-old was summoned and taken to the police station and handed over to the father after recording a statement.

Police said that at the time of the incident, officers at the roadblock had not identified the cyclist as a mentally ill person and suspected him of having used drugs.

The police media unit stated that the police have used force to control the cyclist and that it has still not been revealed whether they have assaulted the child.

