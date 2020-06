A group of estate workers who were plucking tea at the Olton Tea Estate in Maskeliya have been attacked by wasps this evening.

Our correspondent stated that 11 persons were injured and admitted to the Maskeliya Regional Hospital.

A pregnant woman and another woman who were among the injured have been transferred to the Dikoya District Hospital for further treatment.

The wounded in the hospital say they were attacked by wasps when their hive in a tree was disturbed.