The meritorious act of presenting the Samadhi Buddha statues to the Yudaganawa Raja Maha Viharaya was held this evening under the patronage of Hiru Media Network Chairman Rayynor Silva, along with Hiru ‘Shruddhabhi Vandana’ program.



Amidst the offering of sounds, these activities took place in front of the historic Yudaganawa Raja Maha Vihara.

The days program will conclude after the Adhistana pooja ceremony held in front of the historic Yudaganawa Stupa.