Cleaning of the Mount Lavania beach

Friday, 05 June 2020 - 19:34

Cleaning+of+the+Mount+Lavania+beach+

The Environmental Division of the Sri Lanka Police together with several other agencies have carried out the task of clearing the plastic from the Mount Lavania beach, today.

This was to coincide with the World Environment Day.

Various parties have accused regarding the Artificial Sand nourishment Scheme of the Mount Lavinia coastal line at a cost of Rs 89 million, stating that it was a failure.

However, the Coast Conservation Department convened a press conference on the 1st and said the project was a success.

It is better to protect the environment by paying attention to protecting the natural beauty of the environment more than enacting rules and regulations. We, who are temporary custodians of the environment, need to protect it for the future generations.

