Prime Minister's attention to the Hiru news story of the Karambewa-Dawapitiya ancient temple

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse's immediate attention has been drawn to the Karambewa-Dawapitiya ancient temple, according to the Hiru news report aired in the afternoon.

The Prime Minister's Coordinating Secretary Kithsiri Ganganath Abeygunawardena stated that accordingly the Prime Minister has instructed the Director General of Archaeology to look into the condition of the temple and take appropriate action.

The ancient temple is being destroyed due to the negligence and has now become a heaven for bats without any maintenance.

Sri Sudharshanaramaya Temple which was built according to the tradition of the Tangpita Vihara is popularly known as the Karambewa-Dawapitiya Viharaya.

The temple is built on a wooden platform that has been placed on stone pillars that are about three and a half feet above the ground. The walls have been plastered with clay.

Built in keeping with ancient traditions, the interior of temple is decorated with ornate ornamental paintings.

The present Chief Incumbent of the temple, Ven. Galkulame Sri Srilananda Thero says that the murals and the buildings of the temple are in a dilapidated condition.

