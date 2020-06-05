සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Prime Minister's attention to the Hiru news story of the Karambewa-Dawapitiya ancient temple

Friday, 05 June 2020 - 19:45

Prime+Minister%27s+attention+to+the+Hiru+news+story+of+the+Karambewa-Dawapitiya+ancient+temple

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse's immediate attention has been drawn to the Karambewa-Dawapitiya ancient temple, according to the Hiru news report aired in the afternoon.  

The Prime Minister's Coordinating Secretary Kithsiri Ganganath Abeygunawardena stated that accordingly the Prime Minister has instructed the Director General of Archaeology to look into the condition of the temple and take appropriate action.

The ancient temple is being destroyed due to the negligence and has now become a heaven for bats without any maintenance.

Sri Sudharshanaramaya Temple which was built according to the tradition of the Tangpita Vihara is popularly known as the Karambewa-Dawapitiya Viharaya.

The temple is built on a wooden platform that has been placed on stone pillars that are about three and a half feet above the ground. The walls have been plastered with clay.

Built in keeping with ancient traditions, the interior of temple is decorated with ornate ornamental paintings.

The present Chief Incumbent of the temple, Ven. Galkulame Sri Srilananda Thero says that the murals and the buildings of the temple are in a dilapidated condition.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse has directed the Archaeology Director General after giving it prompt  attention to the published information in our news item.

Cleaning of the Mount Lavania beach
Cleaning of the Mount Lavania beach
Friday, 05 June 2020 - 19:34

The Environmental Division of the Sri Lanka Police together with several other agencies have carried out the task of clearing the plastic from the Mount... Read More

One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,801
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,801
Friday, 05 June 2020 - 19:14

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1,801 according to the latest information... Read More

Two Samadhi Buddha statues offered to the Yudaganawa Raja Maha Viharaya along with Hiru ‘Shruddhabhi Vandana’ program
Two Samadhi Buddha statues offered to the Yudaganawa Raja Maha Viharaya along with Hiru ‘Shruddhabhi Vandana’ program
Friday, 05 June 2020 - 19:11

The meritorious act of presenting the Samadhi Buddha statues to the Yudaganawa Raja Maha Viharaya was held this evening under the patronage of Hiru Media... Read More



Trending News

Investigation begins on the assault of a mentally challenged child at a roadblock in Aluthgama (Video)
05 June 2020
Investigation begins on the assault of a mentally challenged child at a roadblock in Aluthgama (Video)
The Fiji Islands free of coronavirus
05 June 2020
The Fiji Islands free of coronavirus
Penumbral Lunar Eclipse today
05 June 2020
Penumbral Lunar Eclipse today
A shooting incident reported between police and a murder suspect in Monaragala; Injured suspect dies after being hospitalised
05 June 2020
A shooting incident reported between police and a murder suspect in Monaragala; Injured suspect dies after being hospitalised
Over 100 Coronavirus patients reported in the last two days
04 June 2020
Over 100 Coronavirus patients reported in the last two days

International News

Former US defense secretary condemns Trump's behavior
04 June 2020
Former US defense secretary condemns Trump's behavior
37 children injured in a knife attack in a school in China
04 June 2020
37 children injured in a knife attack in a school in China
Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
01 June 2020
Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
31 May 2020
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.