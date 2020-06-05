සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Printing of ballot papers in 6 districts to be completed by Sunday

Friday, 05 June 2020 - 20:09

Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya says that various reports stating that the printing of ballot papers have been suspended, are false.

The Chairman further stated that the Government Printer has informed him that the printing of ballot papers for six districts will be completed by Sunday.

Meanwhile, the guidelines given by the Ministry of Health to the Elections Commission in relation to the general election in the face of the coronavirus, consist of seven main topics.

The first focus is on the people moving between districts before the elections - The Ministry of Health points out that there is a risk of transmitting the disease, especially to people who will go to the villages from their places of work.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Health is of the view that the use of postal voting systems or early voting systems for the police, the armed forces and a large number of government and private institutions will help reduce the possibility of the transmission of the disease.

People who are under quarantine and post-quarantine cannot be called for election duty.

This guide contains instructions for election promotional meetings.

Another recommendation is to use printed and electronic media for propaganda purposes to minimize exposure to the disease and to minimize public rallies.

If propaganda meetings are organized, the number of attendees should be limited to 100 and the public health inspector in charge of the area should be notified of the meeting three days in advance.

Participants should also maintain a minimum distance of one meter and wear face masks.

Should stay away from distributing leaflets and the organizer should obtain the information of every person who attends meetings and the meeting should be limited to a maximum of three hours.

When conducting house-to-house campaigning, the number of people traveling at a time should be limited to three persons, and it is mandatory for each individual to follow basic health advice.

However, the Ministry of Health has not recommended that they enter into the homes.

The directive further states that maximum steps should be taken to limit the number of election offices, hours they are opened and the number of people in the office.

 The Ministry of Health has made several recommendations regarding polling centers and voting.

