Hiru Shruddhabhi Vandana Poson Pinkama – committing of the sons of the soil to the order of the Sasanaya, Maha Sangha Dakshinawa, Sounds, Incense, Buddha Statues, Adhishtana Poojas - Enlightenment to the country from Yudaganawe (Video)

Friday, 05 June 2020 - 20:31

The various programs of the Hiru ‘Shruddhabhi Vandana’ organized by the Hiru media network for the Poson Poya day commemorating the arrival of the Buddhism with the Mahinda Thera, was conducted today and the ceremonies were brought to you live from morning.

Buddhists were forced to celebrate Poson Poya this year from their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The programs started from the historic Yudaganawa Raja Maha Viharaya in Buttala built by King Saddhatissa, the brother of King Dutugemunu, the place where an Adhistana Pooja was offered on behalf of the victory of King Dutugemunu.

Devotees who joined the Hiru ‘Shruddhabhi Vandana’  special poya program from their homes commenced the Sil observance program at 5.30 am. The Chief Incumbent of the Yudaganawa Raja Maha Viharaya Ven. Galtamwatte Nandarathana Thero delivered the sermon on the occasion.

Thereafter a sermon was delivered by Ven. Pitigala Dhammawinita Thero.

The Hiru ‘Shasanawatharanaya’ program conducted based on a concept of Rayynor Silva Chairman of the Hiru Media Network was held at the historic Yudaganawa Raja Maha Viharaya in Buttala this morning.

Thirteen children were committed to the ‘Sasanaya’ at the event organized by the Hiru media network for the 8th time.

The ‘Hiru Sasanawaratana program’, the meritorious event of committing the young to the well-being of the Sambuddha Sasana was conducted for the 8th time under the patronage and supervision of Rayynor Silva, Chairman of the Hiru Media Network.

At the Hiru ‘Shasanawatharanaya’ Maha Pinkama this year, 13 children were committed to the sasanya centred around 3 temples.

Sinharaja Aranya Senasanaya, Karandeniya Unagaswela Siriniverasaramaya and Thihagoda Yatiyana Kanukketigoda Sri Purvarama Purana Raja Maha Viharaya were those temples.

The special feature of the Hiru ‘Shasanawatharanaya’ Pinkama which was held at the Thihagoda Yatiyana Kanukketigigoda Sri Purvarama Purana Raja Maha Viharaya was that three brothers of the same family were offered to the Sasana at once.

15-year-old Kaveesha Induwara as Bambarande Chanda Sumana, 12-year-old Abhinu Akilanjana – as Bambarande Chanda Wimala and 10-year-old Chanuka Nimsara – as Bambarande Chanda Kitthy were included in the order.

Hiru Media Network launched the noble program of committing children for the Supreme Bhikkhu Order for the well-being of the Sambuddha Sasana, seven years ago

The number of monks who have given their life to the order of priesthood from the year 2013 has been 93.

The Chairman of the Hiru Media Network Rayynor Silva is also undertaking for their future education and all of their costs.

The Chairman of Hiru Media Network Rayynor Silva offered the sacred Samadhi Buddha statue to the Yudaganawa Raja Maha Viharaya.

The Hiru ‘Shruddhabhi Vandana’ program concluded with an Adhishtana pooja offered in front of the historic Yudaganawa Raja Maha Viharaya with offerings of incense and sound offerings.

This ceremony concluded with a blessing to the nation.

