Three+policemen+interdicted+over+an+incident+at+a+police+curfew+checkpoint+in+Aluthgama

Three police officers have been interdicted for allegedly assaulting a mentally retarded child at a police post in Aluthgama.
Friday, 05 June 2020 - 20:32
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa participated in the 2020 state Poson Celebration held at Mihintale. President, planted a tree in the premises of the of... Read More
General Manager of Railways Dilantha Fernando says that normal trains including 49 office trains will operate as normal from Monday 08 June. Read More
The President’s Media Division states that Island wide curfew will be imposed only from 11.00 pm to 4.00 am from tomorrow (06) until further notice. The... Read More