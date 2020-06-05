සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Islandwide curfew will be imposed only from 11pm to 4am from tomorrow

Friday, 05 June 2020 - 20:50

Islandwide+curfew+will+be+imposed+only+from+11pm+to+4am+from+tomorrow+

The President’s Media Division states that Island wide curfew will be imposed only from 11.00 pm to 4.00 am from tomorrow (06) until further notice.

The President’s Media Division further stated that the travel approval for travel between all districts except Colombo and Gampaha districts remain unchanged.

The government calls on all parties to comply with Coronavirus Preventive Health recommendations completely in operating public and private sector institutions and offices and in the normal routine daily living.  



President participates in the 2020 state Poson Celebration in Mihintale (Video)
President participates in the 2020 state Poson Celebration in Mihintale (Video)
Friday, 05 June 2020 - 21:56

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa participated in the 2020 state Poson Celebration held at Mihintale. President, planted a tree in the premises of the of... Read More

Train services, including 49 office trains will operate on normal time table from June 08 (Monday) GM - Sri Lanka Railways
Train services, including 49 office trains will operate on normal time table from June 08 (Monday) GM - Sri Lanka Railways
Friday, 05 June 2020 - 21:07

General Manager of Railways Dilantha Fernando says that normal trains including 49 office trains will operate as normal from Monday 08 June. Read More

Three policemen interdicted over an incident at a police curfew checkpoint in Aluthgama
Three policemen interdicted over an incident at a police curfew checkpoint in Aluthgama
Friday, 05 June 2020 - 20:32

Three police officers have been interdicted for allegedly assaulting a mentally retarded child at a police post in Aluthgama. Read More



Trending News

Islandwide curfew will be imposed only from 11pm to 4am from tomorrow
05 June 2020
Islandwide curfew will be imposed only from 11pm to 4am from tomorrow
Investigation begins on the assault of a mentally challenged child at a roadblock in Aluthgama (Video)
05 June 2020
Investigation begins on the assault of a mentally challenged child at a roadblock in Aluthgama (Video)
A shooting incident reported between police and a murder suspect in Monaragala; Injured suspect dies after being hospitalised
05 June 2020
A shooting incident reported between police and a murder suspect in Monaragala; Injured suspect dies after being hospitalised
Penumbral Lunar Eclipse today
05 June 2020
Penumbral Lunar Eclipse today
The Fiji Islands free of coronavirus
05 June 2020
The Fiji Islands free of coronavirus

International News

Former US defense secretary condemns Trump's behavior
04 June 2020
Former US defense secretary condemns Trump's behavior
37 children injured in a knife attack in a school in China
04 June 2020
37 children injured in a knife attack in a school in China
Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
01 June 2020
Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
31 May 2020
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.