Islandwide+curfew+will+be+imposed+only+from+11pm+to+4am+from+tomorrow+

The President’s Media Division states that Island wide curfew will be imposed only from 11.00 pm to 4.00 am from tomorrow (06) until further notice.

The President’s Media Division further stated that the travel approval for travel between all districts except Colombo and Gampaha districts remain unchanged.

The government calls on all parties to comply with Coronavirus Preventive Health recommendations completely in operating public and private sector institutions and offices and in the normal routine daily living.